Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal cast his vote at Habibullah Bahar University College center in the city on Sunday morning, expressing his hope that the peaceful voting will be held across the country.

“Every five years, national election comes. We complete the election process with coordinated efforts of all,” he told reporters after exercising his franchise around 8.30am.

The CEC urged the journalists to expose the picture of polling centers with transparency.