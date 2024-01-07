Voting ends, counting begins

Voting in the 12th parliamentary election has ended, and the counting of ballots has begun, election officials said.

The results will be released gradually throughout the night, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The balloting began around 8 pm and continued until 4 pm, according to the election schedule.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal stated on Saturday that the polling time will be extended until all the voters at the polling stations finish casting their ballots.

People from all walks of life participated in the electoral process, casting their votes to choose representatives for the 12th parliament.