Former chairman of Public Service Commission (PSC) Dr Mohammad Sadique has unofficially been elected in Sunamganj-4 (Sadar-Biswaramvarpur) constituency.

He bagged 91,100 votes while his nearest rival Jatiya Party’s candidate and former MP Advocate Fazlur Rahman got 31,700 votes.

The total number of polling centres in the constituency are 112, while the total number of voters are 3,41,829. Of them, 1,73,366 are male, 1,68,461 are female, and 2 are transgender voters.