Mahi fails to secure any single vote in 17 polling centres

The independent candidate for Rajshahi-1 constituency and film actress Sharmin Akter Nipa alias Mahiya Mahi didn’t get any single vote in 17 polling centres out of a total of 158 centres in the district.

Rajshahi Returning officer’s office confirmed the information on an announcement at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Apart from her, Trinamool BNP candidate Jamal Khan Dudu, BNM candidate Md Shamsujjoha, and Jatiya Party candidate Md Shamsuddin also did not get any votes in these 17 centres.

According to the office, Awami League candidate and incumbent MP Omar Farooq Chowdhury bagged 9, 416 votes in these 17 centres while independent candidate Golam Rabbani got 5, 875 votes, Ayesha Akhter Jahan Dalia got 312 votes in balloon symbol, NPP candidate Nurunnesa got 35 votes, Bangladesh Sanskritic Muktijot candidate Bashir Ahmed got 27 votes and BNF candidate Md Al Saad got 86 votes.

Earlier, Mahi said she might not operate as smoothly as seasoned politicians but expressed confidence in the overall positive scenario.

“I will brought out a showdown to the region whatever outcome from the polls on Monday,” she added.