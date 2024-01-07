Sheikh Hasina wins Gopalganj-3 for 8th time

Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina has been elected unofficially in Gopalganj-3 constituency for the 8th time in the 12th general election.

She bagged the seat achieving 2,49,965 votes in her constituency while her nearest rival M Nizam Uddin Lascar from Bangladesh Supreme Party secured 469 votes, said Returning officer of the district Kazi Mahbubul Alam.

The polling that began at 8:00 am concluded at 4pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country’s 300 constituencies. The counting of votes started immediately after the end of voting.

Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College in the capital on Sunday morning.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam on Sunday said 27.15 % votes were cast till 3 pm on Sunday.