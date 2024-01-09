EC publishes gazette of elected MPs

The Election Commisison (EC) has published the gazette notification of the newly-elected members of parliament in the just concluded 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

EC’s public relations director Md Shariful Alam stated it to journalists on Tuesday (January 9).

Earlier talking to journalists at his own office room at the Election Commission Bhaban at Agargaon in the capital early Tuesday afternoon, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said, “The election results of 298 seats scrutinised. Everything is OK. Today, the results have been sent to the BG Press after approval for gazette notification.”

He said election in Naogaon-2 among 300 among the 300 constituencies was suspended due to the death of a candidate . Later, schedule was published afresh. Voting in the constituency will be held on February 13 next. On the other hand, result of a centre in Mymensingh has been withheld where voting will take place on January 13. Elections in these two seats still remain to take place.”

Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat is preparing for the new MP-elects to be sworn in on Wednesday.

The 12th National Elections took place on Sunday (January 7) where the Awami League led alliance bagged a landslide win with 225 seats.

Awami League bagged 222 seats alone.