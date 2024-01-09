New cabinet to be sworn-in on Thursday evening

The oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be held at Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

“President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the new cabinet members,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS Tuesday evening.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct the new ministers’ oath-taking ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at 7:00 pm on the day, the Bangabhaban spokesman added.

On the occasion, the Bangabhaban has taken preparation to arrange the ceremony with as many as one thousand guests along with dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina will pay a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, talking to the newsmen at the secretariat Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain told reporters that the newly-elected members of the parliament will take oath on Wednesday.

Replying to a question of journalists, the cabinet secretary said he is yet to receive instructions about the size of the cabinet and who will be the cabinet members.

The members of the parliament elected in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections will be sworn in on Wednesday before the oath of the new cabinet.

Speaker of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath to the newly elected MPs at 10 am on Wednesday, according to a JS source.

On January 7, the 12th JS polls were held in 299 seats. Bangladesh Awami League won 222 seats, Jatiya Party won 11 seats and independent candidates 62 seats, partners of the Awami League-led 14-party combine -Workers Party and

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) got one seat each. Bangladesh Kalyan Party won in one seat in the polls.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday published the gazette with the list of 298 MPs.

According to the Constitution, the Speaker administers the oath to the newly-elected members of parliament after publication of the official gazette of the election results.

If the Speaker is unable or unwilling to administer the oath to the Members of Parliament within three days of publication of the Gazette, the Chief Election Commissioner shall administer the oath within the next three days.

And if a Member of the Parliament does not take oath within 90 days from the date of the first meeting of the parliament after being elected, his seat shall be vacant.

However, before the expiry of this 90-day period, the Speaker can extend it for good cause. Usually the MPs of the party with the majority of seats are sworn in first followed by others in succession.