HC denies Fakhrul’s bail in CJ’s residence attack case

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been denied bail in a case filed over attack on Chief Justice’s official residence.

An High Court bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin on Wednesday rejected Fakhrul’s bail dismissing a rule after holding hearing today.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Kaysar Kamal were present in the court on behalf of the BNP leader.

Fakhrul’s lawyer Zainul Abedin said that they would take legal steps after receiving instruction from his client.

On December 7, last year, the same bench issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not be granted bail in a case. The government was asked to respond to the rule within a week.

On October 29, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism and attack on the Chief Justice’s residence during a BNP rally on October 28.

The BNP secretary general was arrested in the case on October 29. Later, a bail petition was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka. The court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.