Over 100 injured in Sunamganj post polls violence

More than 100 people were injured in a clash between the supporters of AL backed candidate Mohibur Rahman Manik and independent candidate Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury for Sunamganj-5 constituency at Dowarabazar upazila under the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The clash broke out at around 12pm in Dowarabazar upazila sadar area.

It was known that, a clash had been took place between the AL and independent candidate’s supporters of East Machimpur and West Machimpur villages on the polls day (January 7). After that incident, a depression had been prevailing in the area.

As sequel to it, the supporters of both candidates from East Machipur village and Noingaon village locked into a clash at around 12.30pm on Wednesday. More than a 100 people from both groups were injured at that time.

Being informed, police rushed there and fired rubber bullets and tear shells to bring the situation under control, said Abu Sayed, Additional Superintendent of police in Sunamganj.

Police arrested 9 people in this connection and additional police were deployed in the area to control any unexpected situation, added the police official.