Housewife commits suicide in Moulvibazar

A housewife reportedly committed suicide by haging herself at Komalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khadiza Begum, 21, wife of Juwel Ahmed, a resident of Murshibadkura village under the upazila.

Locals said the victim’s in-laws took Khadiza to Komalganj Upazila Health Complex in criticall condition where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Quoting the in-law’s, police said Khadiza hanged her self with the ceiling of her room in absence of the family members.

On the other hand, the victim’s family members alleged that the in-law’s used to torture the victim and she might have killed herself due to their excessive torture.

Barolekha Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Chakraborty said being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Moulvibazar General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“The actual reason behind the death would be known after investigation and legal action would be taken further,” added the OC.