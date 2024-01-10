MP’s mum ‘pulled out teeth’ over lack of NHS dentist

An MP has revealed that his mother tried to pull out her own teeth because of a lack of local NHS dental services.

The Labour MP for Easington, Grahame Morris, told the Commons, external he looked at the NHS ‘Find a Dentist’ website, external and there were no dentists accepting NHS adult patients within a ten mile radius of the constituency.

He then said his “frail” 87-year-old mother had attempted her own dental work by pulling her teeth out with pliers “out of desperation”.

The Department of Health previously said improving NHS access was a priority.

In 2022, a BBC investigation found nine in 10 NHS dental practices across the UK were not accepting new adult patients for treatment under the health service.

Mr Morris, speaking at an Opposition Day debate on NHS dentistry on Tuesday, said that the NHS ‘Find a Dentist’ website suggested three dentists were accepting new adult NHS patients within a 15-mile radius of his County Durham constituency.

However, he said they were “completely inaccessible” for those dependent on infrequent bus services.

The dentists are in South Shields, Stockton and Newton Aycliffe.

The website says some dentists within a 10 mile radius of Easington, external have “not given a recent update on whether they’re taking new NHS patients” and people are being advised to contact the dentists directly to ask.

A number of dental practices are also “only taking new NHS patients for specialist dental care by referral”.

In December, the Nuffield Trust think tank said the NHS dental service in England had been cut back so much it was now in the most perilous position in its 75-year history.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it would be publishing a dental recovery plan shortly and had already taken steps to improve access, including increasing dental training places by 40%.