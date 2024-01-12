Kazi Firoz Rashid, Sunil Shuva Roy relieved of Jatiya Party

In the wake of a serious turmoil in Jatiya Party (JaPa) since its debacle in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, two senior leaders have been expelled from the party.

JaPa co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid and presidium member Sunil Shuva Roy have been relieved of all posts of the party on charge of breaking the party discipline.

The party stated it in a press release on Friday.

The statement signed by Mahmud Alam, joint offfice secretary, said JaPa chairman Golam Mohammad Quader MP has relieved Kazi Firoz Rashid and Sunil Shuvo Roy from the posts of co-chairman and presidium members respectively of the party according to the power bestowed upon him.

The statement has already come into effect.

Jatiya Party announced joining this year’s election at last. The party was given 26 seats by the ruling Awami League. Besides, JaPa announced its candidature in 287 seats. However, the party’s weaknesses started being exposed before the election. The party candidates started boycotting the election one after another.

Jatiya Party also faced electoral debacle in the election results. The party has bagged 11 seats only in this year’s election. After its founding, the party has not received such a less number of seats in Jatiya Sangsad elections earlier. Even, most of the candidates in greater Rangpur — which is considered a stronghold of JaPa — have also lost their security deposits. Many of the party leaders and workers have been holding party chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Huq Chunnu responsible for this debacle. They also staged demonstration at the party’s chairman’s Banani office following the election. They also issued ultimatums to the party chairman and secretary general.

However, Japa did not explain why these two heavyweight leaders of the party were relieved of their posts. But, it is being anticipated that the party took steps against them after receiving information that these two leaders had hands behind the demonstration of the party leaders and workers at the Banani office premises.