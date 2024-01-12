Jaya-starrer ‘Fereshte’ at Iranian film festival

Noted actor Jaya Ahsan-starrer Bangladesh-Iran joint venture film “Fereshte” has been selected for the Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran. The acclaimed Iranian director Morteza Atashzamzam-directed film will compete in the main category of the festival.

The 42nd edition of the festival is scheduled to be held from 1 to 11 February.

Besides Jaya Ahsan, several other Bangladeshi artistes, including Reekita Nondine Shimu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shahed Ali, Shaheen Mridha and child artiste Sathi have played different roles in the film.

The movie is written by Mumit Al-Rashid of Bangladesh with director Morteza Atashzamzam. “Fereshteh” is the story of a couple Afrin (played by Jaya Ahsan) and her husband Amjad (played by Sumon), a poor rickshaw-puller in Dhaka, who keep trying hard to achieve their wishes.

Earlier, “Fereshte” was screened at the 54th Goa International Film Festival in India in November last. The film will also be screened at the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) on 20 January as the opening film.