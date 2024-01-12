Wetlands Require to Be Protected

Bangladesh, a riverine country, is covered by numerous wetlands such as rivers, beels, haors and baors. These wetlands play a crucial role in maintaining the environmental balance, supporting biodiversity, fostering agriculture, promoting fisheries and contributing to tourism. The Haor region is particularly significant as it serves as the primary source of natural freshwater fish. Notable examples of rich biodiversity are found in the Haor region and the Sundarbans. Apart from this, Ariyal Beel and Chalan Beel are important wetlands of the country.

The country boasts a total of 373 wetlands spread across Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj and Netrakona districts, encompassing a vast area of 858,460 hectares. These wetlands hold huge importance, underlining the necessity for sustainable wetland management to ensure its prosperity.

Tanguar Haor, a natural freshwater wetland situated in the Tahirpur and Dharmapasha upazilas of Sunamganj district holds remarkable conservation significance. Encompassing an area of 10,000 hectares, the Tanguar Haor not only supports this unique ecosystem but also sustains approximately 60,000 people through its resources. This seasonal habitat accommodates up to 60,000 migratory waterfowl, numerous resident birds and over 140 fish species, and serves as the last refuge for swamp forests. However, the rich floral and faunal diversity of Tanguar Haor faces severe threats endangering its various species of birds, aquatic plants, fish, reptiles and amphibians, thanks to the unsustainable utilisation of resources.

In acknowledgment of its ecological importance, the government designated the Tanguar Haor as an ‘Ecologically Critical Area’ in 1999. It was also declared the second ‘Ramsar site’ in Bangladesh in 2000, following the Sundarbans.

Bangladesh joined the Ramsar Convention in 1992. 171 countries have signed this convention since it was established in 1975. The Ramsar Authority reports that since 1900, 64% of the world’s wetlands have been destroyed, having a negative impact on both the biodiversity that depends on these ecosystems and the livelihoods of humans. Since the 18th century, almost 85% of the world’s wetlands have disappeared, decreasing three times faster than forests.

In Bangladesh, many wetland regions have been depleted as a result of the rapid urbanisation. The transformation of wetland areas into residential and commercial infrastructure poses a threat to the continued existence of these areas. The Sundarbans are shrinking in size and tourism is on the rise in Tanguar and other wetland areas with visitors having indifference mindset to nature, contributing to soil and water contamination.

The United Nations has designated the decade 2021-2030 as the Ecosystem Restoration Decade; so, it is imperative that wetland conservation actions be carried out in collaboration. In order to improve water quality, minimise pollution, prevent and manage invasive alien species, sustainably exploit freshwater species and protect the interconnectedness of freshwater systems, we need to encourage sustainable water management policies and practices that address the drivers of wetland degradation.

The government is making a concerted effort to protect and revitalise wetland ecosystems. As part of this effort, the government is aligning the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework to preserve biodiversity. This commitment is strengthened by the implementation of key strategic plans, such as the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2022-2041, the National Adaptation Plan 2023-2050, and the Delta Plan 2100. These plans all emphasise the significance of wetland conservation and the usage of ecosystems in a sustainable manner.

Several different development initiatives and programmes have been initiated by the government to ensure the preservation and restoration of ecosystems that are found in wetland areas. Intending to improve the economic circumstances of the local population, the government devised a comprehensive management plan known as the Tanguar Haor Management Plan (THMP). This plan envisioned the best utilisation of the natural resources that were available to the area. The local population must be aware of the importance of protecting natural resources and biodiversity, which will ultimately safeguard it from being degraded and overexploited.

It is recommended that the implementation of the plan be sped up because the government has developed a master plan for the Haor region that spans twenty years, from 2012 to 2032. The plan includes the conservation of biodiversity. Accelerating the implementation of these plans is essential for the sustainable management of wetland areas.

Now, we need to accelerate the implementation of conservation plans, ensuring the continued prosperity of these vital ecosystems. The illegal activities threatening wetland areas are being addressed through legislation, highlighting the nation’s determination to protect its environmental treasures. Bangladesh is in a good situation to grow along with its wetland ecosystems if comprehensive plans are put into action more quickly and the community is involved more. These measures not only protect the natural heritage of the country but also set the stage for a sustainable and prosperous future for everyone.