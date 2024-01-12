Papon hints at one-year extension as BCB president

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president and newly appointed Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan Papon has dropped hints of retaining his BCB post for at least another year.

Having taken oath as minister on Thursday evening, Nazmul said, “Just became the minister. Let’s focus on the ministry first. Since it’s about sports, it shouldn’t be a problem for me,” UNB reports.

He acknowledged the contrasting challenges of the two roles, emphasizing the need to uplift other sports alongside cricket. “There are challenges, but I believe it’s possible,” he asserted.

On relinquishing the BCB presidency, Nazmul confirmed that his current term would be his last. “At least this year (I have to be the president),” he said, citing his membership in various ICC committees, which he implied required him to hold the BCB post for a while longer.

Nazmul currently sits on the ICC Nominations Committee and the HR & Remuneration Committee.

He holds the record for the longest tenure as BCB president, leading the organisation for over a decade and shaping its direction since 2012.

With Nazmul’s throne firmly in place, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, a parliamentarian and cricket legend, waits in the wings for another year, hoping for a shot at the BCB crown, which has been widely speculated.