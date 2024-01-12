Western nations congratulate new government: Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said all the ambassadors and high commissioners in Dhaka, including those from the US, UK and the European Union (EU), congratulated the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her taking office for the fourth consecutive term.

He made the remarks after laying wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 along with the newly formed cabinet members, reports UNB.

“Look, on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government’s cabinet at Bangabhaban, the ambassadors and high Commissioners of almost all countries, including the US, UK and EU envoys were present. They all went to congratulate the current government,” said the newly appointed foreign minister.

Responding to a question, he said there is always a kind of satisfaction in facing challenges which does not exist in other areas.

“Ministry of Information was a challenge. I met that challenge with your help. It’s definitely a challenge in the global context and the fact that there are wars going on in different parts of the world now,” said the foreign minister.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they have taken the country forward by facing all the challenges.

“Prime Minister entrusted me with the responsibility of foreign ministry. Inshallah, despite facing this challenge, we will move the country forward and brighten the country’s image, improve relations with the East and the West,” he said.

“The main motto of our foreign policy is not enmity with anyone, but good relations with everyone and with that principle we will develop closer relations with everyone,” he said.

In the political context, the foreign minister said, “I saw in the newspapers today, BNP broke the lock and entered their office. But they put the lock. They are putting on and they are breaking, that is a drama is being shown.”

Hasan said BNP themselves installed this lock and one person has gone for 75 days there.

“The key has been lost on purpose or the key is there, still this is an attempt to mislead people by making a drama of breaking the lock,” he said.