PM Sheikh Hasina, new cabinet members pay homage to martyrs in Savar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War, a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term and fourth in a row.

Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister first paid glowing tributes to the martyrs by placing a wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at Savar, on the outskirts of the capital city Dhaka, around 11am.

Flanked by the new cabinet colleagues, Sheikh Hasina, also placed another wreath at the altar of the National Memorial, reports BSS.

After laying the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the independence of Bangladesh.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state salute, while bugle played the last post on the occasion.

Later, Sheikh Hasina signed the visitors’ book kept on the National Memorial premises.

The Prime Minister with her new cabinet members earlier in the morning paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the capital.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter and Prime Minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at that time.

Sheikh Hasina took oath as the prime minister for the fifth term, fourth days after the Awami League secured a landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7, 2024, bagging 222 parliamentary seats out of 298.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to Sheikh Hasina and her new ministers at Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 7.06pm on Thursday.

Her council of ministers included 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.