First office of ministers, car pressure at secretariat

The new cabinet members began their office on Sunday (January 14).

A traffic jam has been seen in the secretariat since morning as many came here to congratulate the ministers on their first day.

The secretariat has already replaced the nameplates for ministers and state ministers.

On the first day in office, the ministers will take charge of their respective ministries and get acquainted with their colleagues.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a new cabinet member. On that evening, all of them also took oath.