All countries willing to work with us: FM Dr. Hasan Mahmud

Ruling out any external pressure, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said Bangladesh will stick to its foreign policy principle – “friendship to all, malice towards none” – against the backdrop of a divided world.

“All the countries in the east and the west have expressed their willingness to work with us, with the government. At the end of the day, they are our development partners and we will work together,” he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNB.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Maritime Affairs Unit Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam were present at the time.

Meeting reporters for the first after taking oath as the foreign minister, Dr Hasan Mahmud said the world is gradually becoming divided and it is a challenge in this changing scenario.

He reiterated that at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected government’s cabinet in Bangabhaban, all the ambassadors and high commissioners in Dhaka, including those from the US, UK and the European Union (EU), were present.

“They all came to congratulate the current government,” said the newly appointed foreign minister.

Responding to a question, Dr Hasan said each country has its own “perspective and narrative,” and the government of Bangladesh values those perspectives and narratives.

“It’s a very important ministry. It is a challenge,” he said about his new role.

Hasan Mahmud said the elections were free and fair as described by international observers.

“We will work with all the countries – call it the West or East – for the development of our country. We believe in friendship to all and malice to none,” he said.

He said there were various pressures from many countries but the government will focus on economic diplomacy and will strengthen efforts in this area.

He said he would work on ensuring remittance through legal channels in the wake of shortage in foreign currency reserves.

“Ministry of Information was a challenge. I met that challenge with your help. It’s definitely a challenge in the global context and the fact that there are wars going on in different parts of the world now,” said the foreign minister.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they have taken the country forward by facing all the challenges.

“Prime Minister has entrusted me with the responsibility of foreign ministry. Insha Allah, facing this challenge, we will move the country forward and brighten the country’s image, improve relations with the East and the West,” the foreign minister said.