Khasru gets bail in 4 other sabotage cases

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury secured bail in four other cases filed on charge of sabotage.

Dhaka’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzel Hossain passed the order on Thursday after a hearing on his bail plea.

A court on Wednesday granted bail to the BNP leader in two cases.

Khasru has been shown arrested in eight cases on charges of political violence at the BNP’s grand rally in Dhaka on October 28 last. Of those, four were filed with Ramna Police Station, while the rest four with Paltan Police Station.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, holding unlawful rally on the road, vandalising vehicles, starting riots, snatching police’s arms, causing losses to property, humiliating policemen, and obstructing them to discharge their duties.

On Wednesday, Dhaka’s Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Huque granted bail to the party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed with the city’s Paltan Police Station on charge of sabotage.