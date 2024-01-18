INDIRA VARMA TAKES ON LADY MACBETH IN A NEW THEATRICAL PRODUCTION

Prepare for the arrival of Macbeth as it unfolds, unraveling the story of a couple tainted by an insatiable hunger for power, leaving blood on their hands. Wessex Grove, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, and Cultura, in association with Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, D.C., proudly announce the full cast and creative team for MACBETH. Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma stars as Lady Macbeth, alongside Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth directed by Simon Godwin.

Catch the performance in Edinburgh until January 27, 2024, at Dock X, Canada Water, London, from February 10 to March 23, 2024, and in Washington, D.C., from April 9 to May 5, 2024.



This fresh adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic play promises a unique staging in specially designed theater spaces, immersing the audience even closer to the unfolding drama with Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma starring as Lady Macbeth, alongside Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes.

Indira Varma was born on September 27, 1973 in Bath, Somerset and is the only child of an Indian father and a Swiss mother with part Genoese Italian heritage. Raised in a musically inclined family, she was part of the Musical Youth Theatre Company and completed her education at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London in 1995.



An Olivier Award-winning actress she earned her accolade for ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’ in PRESENT LAUGHTER (Old Vic). Her notable theatre credits include MAN AND SUPERMAN (The National) with Ralph Fiennes, Jamie Lloyd’s production of Chekhov’s THE SEAGULL (Harold Pinter Theatre), and Eugène Ionesco’s EXIT THE KING (The National), among others. On screen, Varma has graced productions like EXTRAPOLATIONS, OBSESSION (Netflix), OBI-WAN KENOBI (Disney+), GAME OF THRONES (HBO/SkyAtlantic), LUTHER (BBC/Netflix), and PATRICK MELROSE (HBO/Sky Atlantic).

Ralph Fiennes, renowned for his extensive theatre and film career, including notable works like Schindler’s List, The English Patient, and the Harry Potter series, takes on the role of Macbeth. His recent theatre performances include Straight Line Crazy by David Hare and Antony and Cleopatra at the National Theatre, earning him the Evening Standard Best Actor Award.



Joining Ralph Fiennes as Macbeth and Indira Varma as Lady Macbeth will be Ben Allen as Ross, Ewan Black as Malcolm, Levi Brown as Angus, Jonathon Case as Seyton, Danielle Fiamanya as Second Witch, Keith Fleming as King Duncan/Siward, Michael Hodgson as Second Murderer, Lucy Mangan as First Witch, Jake Neads as First Murderer/Donalbain, Richard Pepper as Lennox, Steffan Rhodri as Banquo, Rose Riley as Menteith, Lola Shalam as Third Witch, Rebecca Scroggs as Lady Macduff/Doctor, Ethan Thomas as Fleance, and Ben Turner as Macduff.

The show is adapted by Emily Burns with Direction by Simon Godwin. Set & Costume Design is by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting Design by Jai Morjaria and Sound Design by Christopher Shutt. The Composer is Asaf Zohar, with Sound System Design by Christopher Shutt & Sam Clarkson. The Movement Director is Lucy Cullingford, the Hair, Make Up and Prosthetics Designer is Susanna Peretz, the Fight Director is Kate Waters, the Casting Director is Amy Ball CDG and the Children’s Casting Director is Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG. The Voice & Dialect Coach is Jeannette Nelson, the Associate Director is Alice Wordsworth, the Associate Set Designer is Ceci Calf, the Associate Costume Designer / Costume Supervisor is Olivia Ward, the Associate Lighting Designer is Tom Turner and the Casting Associate is Arthur Carrington.

Join Indira Varma, Ralph Fiennes, and an exceptional cast in this gripping adaptation of Shakespeare’s MACBETH for a timeless tale of ambition, deceit, and tragedy live on stage.

For tickets and more information, visit MacbethTheShow.com. Connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @macbeth_theshow.