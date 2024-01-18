TIB BNP’s agent: Quader

The Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged that Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) is the agent of BNP.

“TIB’s every word is one-sided, they advocate for BNP. They are an anti-government. They speaks like BNP.”

Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made these comments at a press briefing at the AL president’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Thursday.

He said, “TIB has always worked for the BNP. They work on the basis of research. But we do not find neutrality in their research. From history, we have realised that they (TIB) have always been against the Awami League.”