EU pledges to take ties with Bangladesh to new height

The European Union (EU) on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as the Prime Minister for fourth consecutive term and promised to take the partnership and cooperation with Bangladesh to a new height.

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley made the remarks while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter’s official Ganabhaban residence this morning, reports BSS.

“The existing facilities, which are currently getting by Bangladesh in various sectors including environment, good governance, renewable energy and transportation under the Global Gateway facilities will be further enhanced in the days to come,” PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Md. Noorelahi Mina said quoting Whiteley.

To this end, he said that the EU had already given Bangladesh 407 million Euro during the recent Global Gatewy Forum summit at Brussels in Belgium.

The EU envoy promised to continue the facilities given to Bangladesh under EBA (Everything but Arms) facilities.

He also pledged to give Bangladesh the GSP plus facilities.

The EU ambassador also highly praised the initiatives taken by Sheikh Hasina government for the development of the people with disabilities and the marginalized people.

The premier has expressed her satisfaction over the existing relations between her country and the European Union over the last 50 years.

“This relationship between Bangladesh and European Union will be elevated to a new height,” she said.

The Prime Minister thanked the EU for continuing support under the EBA and sought much cooperation in different sectors including renewable energy under the Global Gateway programme.

Ambassador at large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.