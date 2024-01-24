Alo magazine’s grand launch in London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

At the unveiling ceremony of the monthly “Alo” magazine in London, the Speaker Cllr Jahed Choudhury said – Bangladeshis have opened a new horizon for the globalization of the Bengali language. Bengali language newspapers are playing a unique role.

On Tuesday (January 23) evening at a center in East London, the launch of creative monthly magazine “Alo” was presided over by – Oliur Rahman.

The program was presented by Ahad Chowdhury Babu, editor of TheEditor24.

The entire event was supported by community activists Suez Mia and Tahera Jinia.

The National Anthem of Bangladesh was first performed in the ceremony which started with the welcome speech of the editor of Alo Magazine and Poet Nurjahan Shilpi.

London Borough of Tower Hamlets council Speaker Cllr Jahed Choudhury was present as the chief guest at the unveiling ceremony.

Newham Council Speaker/Chair Rahima Rahman was present as guest of honour.

As special guests were present – Press Minister of Bangladesh High Commission in London Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, Bazlur Rashid MBE, former president of London Bangla Press Club Syed Nahas Pasha, former secretary of London Bangla Press Club Mohammed Jubair, former speaker Ahbab Hossain, Uk Awami League organizing secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, BCA Secretary Mitu Chowdhury, Councilor Wahid Ahmed and others.

Among others who spoke – Veteran Journalist Muhammad Abdus Sattar, Journalist Rahmat Ali, Journalist Sujat Mansoor, London Bangla Press Club Secretary Taysir Mahmud ,

Mujibul Haque Moni, Councilor Rebecca Sultana, Councilor Shahania Zerin Chowdhury, UK Bangla Reporters Unity EC Member Abdul Bashir, Councilor Regina Rahman, Councilor Rita Begum, Councilor Jasim Uddin, Councilor Kamrul Hasan Munna and journalist Emran Ahmad etc.