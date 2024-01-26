BNP will soon realise its mistake of not joining polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said if the BNP creates any violence in the name of movement, it will be dealt with an iron hand.

“If BNP wants to wage a movement, they will not be obstructed. But, if the party wants to create violence in the name of movement, it will be dealt with an iron hand,” he told a blanket distribution ceremony at the city’s Dhanmondi area on Friday (December 26).

Quader also said the BNP will realise soon that it made a big mistake by not joining the January 7 general elections.

Following the instructions of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, AL relief and social welfare sub-committee organised the programme to distribute blankets among the cold-hit people.

Terming the opposition BNP as a dummy party in Bangladesh, he said frustration gripped its leaders.

The country’s people laugh hearing the BNP’s call for movement while BNP is making itself a fake party, he said.

Claiming that BNP has no hope at the moment as no sanction and visa policy is coming from the United States, the AL general secretary said BNP has now black flag procession, meaning that it is a mourning procession, and the BNP leaders themselves are telling the nation that they have accepted defeat.

BNP is spreading confusion over the number of BNP activists detained in jail, he said, adding the 25,000 BNP men, who torched trains and buses, beat up cops and attacked the chief justice’s residence, were sent to jail. “Let them face the trial. Let them face the legal battle.”

Quader said offenders are brought to justice in all countries, while Donald Trump is being tried on 91 charges in the USA. “How does the country, where a former president is being tried, tells us to release the criminals,” he asked.

Later, he distributed blankets among the cold-hit people.

Chaired by AL relief and social welfare secretary Aminul Islam Amin, the function was attended, among others, by Ferdous Ahmed, MP and AL organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi.