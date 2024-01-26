Wife and daughter in jail to convey birthday wish to Fakhrul

Wife Rahat Ara Begum, daughter Shafaruh Mirza Sumi and sister on Friday (January 26) went to the Dhaka Central Jail to wish BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam on his 77th birthday.

They met Fakhrul in jail and conveyed their wishes to him.

BNP Chairperson’s media wing official Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed it on Friday.

He said Mirza Fakhrul’s elder daughter usually wishes her father on his birthday every year. But, it could not be possible this year as the BNP leader remained in jail. This year the secretary general’s birthday would be celebrated inside the prison at Keraniganj, outskirt of the Dhaka city. His sister has arrived from the United States to meet him. Accompanied by Fakhrul’s wife and younger daughter, his sister also went to meet him at the Dhaka Central Jail.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was born on January 26, 1948 in Thakurgaon district. He was elected BNP secertary general in 2016. He served as the acting secretary general of the party following the death of former secretary general Khondker Delwar Hossain. Earlier, he was the senior joint secretary general of the party.

Mirza Fakhrul is married and father of two daughters. Elder daughter Mirza Shamaruh works as a teacher at Dhaka University after completing her education there. She now works as a post-doctoral fellow in Australia. Younger daughter Mirza Shamaruh works as a teacher at a school after completing her education at Dhaka University. Her wife Rahat Ara Begum obtained her degree from Calcutta University. Now, she works as a high official at a private firm.