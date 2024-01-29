One killed, two injured in Sylhet road accident

An 18-year-old youth was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a motorbike and a bicycle in Akhalila area of Sylhet city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Mabub Ahmed, 18, son of Kalmandor Ali of Kaligaon area of Sylhet city.

The injured are the bike’s pillion rider Maruf Ahmad and bicyclist Hridoy. Both are now undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Witnesses said that the accident took place at about 11:00pm on Sunday when the two-wheel vehicles collided in front of Akhalia cigarette company office on Sylhet-Sunamganj road, leaving biker Mahbub dead on the spot.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed the news.