Bringing back the magic of local fabric with Zarin Rashid

Founded four years ago by the young visionary Zarin Rashid, Kino is a movement towards sustainable fashion with a touch of tradition and culture. Rashid, the creator and driving force, had a plan for a venture that would create beautiful clothing while staying true to its roots.

The core idea behind the sustainable brand is simple yet powerful – to use exclusively local natural fabric and collaborate solely with local artisans. A former student of Toronto Film School, Rashid brings her education and skills to the forefront, blending local fabric and craftsmanship with Western designs. The result is a seamless fusion that captures the essence of both worlds. From flowy skirts that dance with the wind to elegant evening gowns, Kino offers a diverse range of outfits in solids, patterns and prints that showcase the brand’s versatility.

What sets the sustainable brand apart is its dedication to customisation. Every piece is made to order, allowing customers to express themselves through personalised choices. Whether it’s casual shirts adorned with intricate embroidery or two-piece casuals, each garment becomes a canvas for self-expression.

“Not merely assembled, but actually Made in Bangladesh,” Rashid explains fondly, “There is a certain pride and joy that comes with knowing that every fibre and every stitch of the outfits of Kino is put together right here by our own efforts, materials and craftsmanship, celebrating the rich textile heritage of the country.”

The brand’s commitment to sustainability is also reflected in its approach to zero waste. But how do you achieve this tricky goal…? Each outfit is made to order, using just the amount of fabric as well as the work needed for it which eliminates mass production and minimises environmental impact.

Zarin Rashid chose to steer her brainchild towards an exclusive e-commerce presence instead of building a physical store, taking a bold stand in the increasingly technologically shaped global landscape. This strategic choice defies conventional retail methods where brands prefer a physical presence to ensure recognition. However, Rashid asserts that it’s imperative to acknowledge that online shopping holds the key to the future of retail.

The sustainable brand has garnered international recognition, with Rashid showcasing her designs in fashion capitals like Dubai and Melbourne. The positive feedback received speaks volumes about the brand’s global appeal and of course, the potential market for Bangladeshi work in fashion.

When talking about the drawbacks and challenges of her choice to work exclusively with natural fabric Rashid stresses, “When working with natural fabric, perhaps the challenge lies in the niche nature of it, making it a rarity to find. As our natural fibres are yet to enter the process of mechanisation, there is no guarantee of us being able to find the same material, print or texture a second time. While this exclusivity adds to the brand’s allure, it also poses a challenge in terms of production time and costs.”

Giving us a small example, Rashid recalls some of her best-selling pieces that came with an overwhelming number of orders. As it was nearly impossible to find the exact piece repeatedly on many occasions Kino has gotten the prints done at their own cost. As a brand dedicated to keeping its outfits as budget-friendly as possible, the increased costs make it rather difficult.

Rashid firmly believes in creating an identity rather than competing with established fashion hubs like India or Pakistan. She states, “I don’t agree that designs need to compete with one another; we have to bring forth our own identity. Have your own tone which will speak to consumers.”

This philosophy is the driving force behind Kino’s distinctive aesthetic, embracing individuality rather than conforming to established norms.

Rashid urges other designers to embrace their own identities rather than emulating the trends created by others, as she sees a dramatic shift in the fashion industry. Under her direction, the rising sustainable brand is a shining example of creativity in the fashion industry, demonstrating that real beauty is found in embracing one’s heritage while achieving new heights.