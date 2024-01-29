BPL : Four straight defeats for Sylhet as Ctg win by 8wkts

Sylhet Strikers lost their four consecutive games of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as Chattogram Challengers sealed a big win of eight wickets in the 13th game of the tournament on Monday.

Opting to bat, Sylhet managed to post 137 runs losing four wickets after 20 overs at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Herry Tector scored the highest 45 runs while Ryan Burl and Zakir Hasan added 34 and 31 runs respectively.

Bilal Khan picked up three wickets for Chattogram while Nihduzzaman got one.

In reply, Chattogram easily chased it down as they reached 138/2 after 17.4 overs.

Tanzid Hasan and Tom Bruce got 50 and 51 runs respectively to provide the victory for Chattogram.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Harry Tector took one wicket apiece for Sylhet.

Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Ryan Burl, Ariful Haque, Zakir Hasan, Harry Tector, Samit Patel, Dushan Hemantha, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Chattogram Challengers: Avishka Fernando, Tanzid Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Shuvagata Hom (c), Tom Bruce (wk), Shykat Ali, Nihaduzzaman, Shohidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan.