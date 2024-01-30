Bangladesh, Sweden discuss cooperation and investment

Bangladesh and Sweden on Tuesday discussed expansion of cooperation in the areas of green energy, generating energy from waste and Swedish investment in ICT sectors.

The issues came up when Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde called on Foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at his office at the ministry in Dhaka, a press release said, reports BSS.

About Rohingya issue, the foreign minister told the envoy that repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland with full rights is the only solution to this end.

The Swedish ambassador assured him of her country’s continued support in this regard.

She also handed over a letter of congratulation to the foreign minister from his Swedish counterpart.

Besides, the foreign minister held a meeting today with the new Secretary General of The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Indra Moni Pandey.

During the meeting, they discussed the expansion of multilateral regional cooperation.