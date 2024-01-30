Zakir Hossain received the Best Reporter Award from London Bangla Press Club.

By Matiar Chowdhury :

Zakir Hossain, a senior journalist of Bangla media in Britain, received the Best Reporter Award of & quot;London Bangla Press Club " for his special

contribution in journalism. He was awarded this honor by the London Bangla Press Club, the oldest organization of British Bangladeshi journalists in London.

Last January 28, 2024, at the Impression Event Hall in East London, this honor was handed over to him in the presence of a large number of journalists, British politicians, Bangladeshi High Commissioner in London, local councilors and prominent members of the British Bangladeshi community living in Britain. Zakir Hossain is currently working as a senior reporter for BanglaTV channel TV One in London.

It is noted here that Mr. Zakir Hossain started journalism in 1995 by writing in the monthly Bishwanath Digest magazine. Later, Bishwanath served as the representative of Daily Jalalabad newspaper in Sylhet, Sylhet representative of Daily Bangladesh London. He served as the President of Bishwanath Press Club until 2007 before immigrating to Britain. After coming to London, he served as the news editor of the weekly Bangladesh newspaper.

After that, he served as a reporter for a long time in BanglaTV ondon, Channel S London, ATN Bengal UK. Working as Senior Reporter of TV Channel TV One for last 5 years. At the same time, he is the editor of the online portal OneBanglaNews and the founder of the popular social media channel London Bangla Voice Facebook and YouTube.

Already, London Bangla Voice has gained great popularity among Bangladeshis from all over the world including British Bangladeshis. He has been re-elected as an executive member of the London Bangla Press Club. His country house is in Alankari village of Biswanath upazila of Sylhet. Journalist Zakir Hossain's nickname is Koyes. He is better known as Koys among his relatives and friends.

Receiving the award, the veteran journalist said it is one of the best achievements of my life. This award is recognition of my work, I think this award will encourage me more.