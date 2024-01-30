Rangpur beat Cumilla by 8 runs

Rangpur Riders beat Cumilla Victorians by eight wickets in the 15th game of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Earlier, Rangpur posted 165 runs before Cumilla depending on Azmatullah Omarzai’s, 36 from 20, late blitz.

Batting first, Babar Azam and Brandon King gave a positive start but did not last long as King departed on 14 and Babar scored 37 of 36.

Fazle Mahmud played a 21-ball 30-run knock while skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan hit a cameo of 15 runs from six balls at the end.

Raymon Reifer got the highest two wickets from Cumilla.

In reply, Cumilla fell short of nine runs as they were restricted to 157/6 after 20 overs, pushing them to an eight-run defeat.

Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets for Rangpur.

Playing XIs:

Cumilla Victorians: Litton Das(w/c), Mohammad Rizwan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Khushdil Shah, Tanvir Islam, Raymon Reifer, Aamer Jamal, Aliss Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mustafizur Rahman.

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Babar Azam, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazle Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad.