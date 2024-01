Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui new DG of BGB

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui has been appointed as the new Director-General (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

He replaces outgoing DG Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday (January 30).

The circular said the appointment would ‘take immediate effect’.