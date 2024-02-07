Actor Ahmed Rubel passes away

Noted actor Ahmed Rubel passed away.

He was 55.

Director Nurul Alam Atique confirmed the death news on Wednesday evening.

The reason behind his death could not be known immediately.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Rubel was on his way to the special screening of a film directed by Nurul Alam Atique on Wednesday evening.

Rubel was born on May 3, 1968, in a noble family of Rajarampur village of Chapainawabganj city.

Although he was raised in Dhaka city since childhood, but presently was living permanently in Gazipur with family.

Ahmed Rubel started his carrier from ‘Dhaka Theatre’ owned by Salim Al Deen. His first drama was Giyas Uddin Selim’s ‘Swapnajatra’.

After that he acted in Humayun Ahmed’s Eid play ‘Poka’, where his role of ‘Gora Majid’ gained immense popularity.

In 2014, he played the lead role in ‘Parapar’ directed by Indian director Sanjay Nag.