Two children drown in Moulvibazar

Two children drowned in a water body in Moulvibazar’s Kulaura upazila on Thursday evening.

The deceased were Meghla, 8, daughter of Tahir Ali, a resident of Chunghar area under Kadipur union, and Mohona, 6, daughter of Billal Mia of the same area.

According to police, family members spotted the two girls floating on the water in a water body next to their house in the evening. Later, they were rescued and rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Kulaura Police Station sub-inspector Atiqul Alam confirmed it.