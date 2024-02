1,0,4374 examinees fight for 11,675 seats in medical admission test

The admission test for medical colleges under 2023-24 academic sessions was held across the country on Friday (February 9).

A total of 1,0,4374 candidates fought against 11,675 seats of 104 medical colleges in the hour-long test held from 10am to 11am.

Of the 11,675 seats, 5,380 under 37 government medical colleges and 6,295 under 67 private medical colleges.