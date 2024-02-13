Govt plans to set up 5 burn hospitals in country, Samanta Lal tells JS

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen on Wednesday (Feb 13) said the government has a plan to establish five burn hospitals in the country as around seven lakh people each year suffer from burn related complications.

“The government is trying to spread the burn treatment facilities across the country …so, five burn hospitals will be set up at five divisional headquarters”, he said while responding to a supplementary question raised by independent lawmaker Md Awlad Hossain of Dhaka-4 during a question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad in the capital, reports BSS.

Under the plan, Prof Samanta Lal said the government will set up four 100-bed burn hospitals in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Barishal and Rangpur and one 150-bed hospital in Chattogram.

To this end, a development project proposal (DPP) has already been made and the construction work would begin soon, said the minister at the session chaired by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Sen said there is no scope to extend more bed at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Since the first twenty-four hours is golden hours for the burn patient that’s why the burn hospitals need to be enhanced, the minister explained.

Replying to another supplementary question from another treasury bench lawmaker Elias Uddin Mollah of Dhaka-16, the health minister said the government will consider setting up of another 200-bed hospital at Mirpur Section-12.