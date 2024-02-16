Equipped with his camera, gimbal, and drone, Ruhul embarks on a mesmerizing journey to showcase the breathtaking beauty of Sylhet

Known as ‘Discoverwithr9ulu’ on Tiktok, Ruhul has gone viral with his amazing videos of Sylhet, Bangladesh.

His videography skilfully captures the natural wonders of Bangladesh, executing precise camera movements to achieve the desired visual composition, leaving viewers in awe of the country’s unparalleled beauty. With the graceful movements of his drone, Ruhul takes viewers on a bird’s-eye journey through the vibrant landscapes of Sylhet, showcasing its rich colours and natural splendour like never before.

What sets Ruhul apart is his unique blend of stunning visuals making his TikTok account a must-follow for anyone longing to experience the charm of Sylhet.

So, the next time you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, be sure to join Ruhul on his adventures and discover the magic of Sylhet, Bangladesh, through the lens of “discoverwithr9ulu”!