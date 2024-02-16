The death of the brave freedom fighter Subedar Major (Retd) Giyas Uddin Chowdhury was buried with state honors

London: Giyas Uddin Chowdhury who was awarded the freedom fighter Subedar Major (Retd), the best son of the nation had died. “CMHA” breathed his last under treatment at 12:55 PM Bangladesh time on February 13 (Inna….Lillahi…Rajiun). He was 97 years old at the time of his death. On the morning of February 14 (Wednesday), his body was first taken from the CMH mortuary to the Signal Corps headquarters. After paying military honors there the body of the brave freedom fighter Giyas Uddin Chowdhury was brought to his residence in Dhaka Cantonment.

Janaza was held at his residence Chowdhury Kunj in ECB Chattar Manikdis of Dhaka Cantonment area at eight o’clock in the morning on February 14. After that the body was taken to Puradia (Noorgaon) village in Habiganj, the village home in the Bangladesh Army mortuary ambulance. There, after the second round of prayers, he was buried in the family cemetery next to the grave of his father Yaz Uddin Chowdhury.

In the presence of Nabiganj Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md. Shaheen Delwar, a group of smart police officers led by Police SI Anik Pal and ASI Suman gave him the guard of honor at Noorgaon Madrasa Maidan.

Before the funeral, Kazi Obaidul Quader Helal joint general secretary of Nabiganj Upazila Awami League son of the freedom fighter, Sujat Chowdhury general secretary of Dighalbak Union Awami League, Tariq Iqbal Chowdhury Tipu son of the deceased, and many others discussed the life story of the deceased.

On behalf of Jalalabad Cantonment Brigadier General Md Saleh Uddin participated in the funeral, Nabiganj Upazila Chairman Fazlul Haque Chowdhury Salim, Noorgaon Madrasa Muhtamim Maulana Hossain Ahmed Chowdhury, War-killed freedom fighter Kazi Kalmadar Miah, general secretary of Nabiganj Upazila Muktijudho Shontan Command Nizamul Islam Chowdhury, insurance personality Aminul Islam Chowdhury Shamim, leaders of various political and social organizations and people from all walks of life. Up Zila BNP Presiden Mujibru Rahma chowdhury Shefu, Upazila Awami League Former General Secretary Saiful Jahan Chowdhury, heroic freedom fighter Jalal Uddin Siddiqui, Nabiganj Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Shaheen Delwar, Upazila Parishad Chairman Fazlul Haque Chowdhury (Salim) and freedom fighter Jalal Siddiqui honored him by placing flowers on his coffin on behalf of Nabiganj upazila administration and freedom fighter parliament.

After this, the upazila administration and the army gave state honors. Mr. Giyas Uddin Chowdhury joined the Pakistan Army in 1954, got his first promotion in 1957. In 1971, he responded to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and participated in the Liberation War while working in Signal Corps in Dhaka Cantonment. He fought valiantly as a subsector commander of Sector Five. He took part in several frontal battles, among them the Berigaon operation in Sunamganj and the Haor battle in Khanglar. Hundreds of Pak soldiers and Razakars were killed in this battle. During the nine months of the liberation war, most of the areas of Balat sub-sector were free zones. Due to their resistance, Pak army could not stay in this area. During the war, he used to train freedom fighters in Tamabil and Tahirpur border area of ​​Sunamganj inside the country. Many prominent people of the country fought under him, including Dewan Obaidur Raja Chowdhury and former President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid. His other identity to the freedom fighters was Jai Bangla. Jai Bangla used to be uttered to sit up or to show respect to a military officer. In his honor, a market was established on the border of Tahirpur by the locals and the market was named Jaibangla market. He received his commission from the Bangladesh Army in 1977During his retirement he was involved in several social and philanthropic activities. Was Honorary Advisor to Defense Ex-Soldiers Welfare Society (DESWAS). He is survived by numerous relatives including one son two daughters and grandchildren. His cousin journalist Matiar Chowdhury and nephew Akhtar Hossain Chowdhury, living in London, have asked for prayers for the forgiveness of the deceased.

Caption: There are a few pictures, along with a video sent on WhatsApp.(Motiar Chowdhury-London 14 February 2024.)