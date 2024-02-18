BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dudu shown arrested in 8 more case

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was shown arrested on Sunday in eight more cases filed for violence during the October 28 rally.

Of the eight, four cases have been filed with Paltan Police Station, three with Ramna and one with Badda police stations.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sultan Shohag Uddin passed the order after the BNP leader was produced before it today with an application for showing him arrested in the cases.

Hearing of the cases will be held later on the day.

Earlier on February 15, the petition to show Shamsuzzaman Dudu arrested was filed.

Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Dudu from his sister’s house in cantonment area on November 5, 2023, in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over vandalising the chief justice’s residence during BNP-police clash on October 28.

He was later sent to jail on completion of his three-day remand in the case.