Mustafiz admitted to hospital with head injury

Cumilla Victorians’ pacer Mustafizur Rahman was admitted to the emergency unit of Imperial Hospital with a head injury on Sunday.

Mustafiz was struck on the head during a net session of Comilla Victorians at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram in the morning.

The incident occurred when Mustafizur, returning to his bowling mark, was hit at the back of his head by a delivery from Comilla skipper Litton Das.

The premier pacer of Bangladesh had blood spilling from his head. He was immediately treated with ice on the ground before stretched off the field to the ambulance.

“After CT scan we are satisfied that he had only external injury. There was no intracranial bleeding,” stated S M Zahidul Islam Sazal, the physio of the Victorians.

Sazal further mentioned that Mustafizur received stitches for the open wound.

Comilla Victorians are scheduled to face off the Sylhet Strikers on Monday.