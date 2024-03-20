Chinese ambassador meets State Minister for Planning

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday made a courtesy call on State Minister for Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker at his office at the Ministry of Planning.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to bilateral interests like trade and commerce, export of agricultural products, infrastructural development, development projects and various issues related to mutual interests, said a press release.

Terming China as a time-tested friend of Bangladesh and also a key development partner, the state minister hoped that the bilateral relations between the two countries would be strengthened further in the days to come.

Noting that the Ministry of Planning is the centre of all development initiatives in Bangladesh, Shahiduzzaman said that the present government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been working tirelessly to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He said that the Ministry of Planning is also working tirelessly and sincerely to improve the living standards of the country’s people.

The state minister for Planning mentioned that China has always stood beside Bangladesh in its key development efforts including in the Bangabandhu Tunnel beneath the River Karnaphuli, providing technical support in Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Ashulia expressway. He also extended thanks to the Chinese envoy in this regard.

In response, the Chinese ambassador lauded highly the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and expressed his country’s interest to invest in Bangladesh’s energy, ICT sector and in infrastructural development.

He also expressed interest in importing agricultural products especially mangoes from Bangladesh.

Concerned officials were present on the occasion.