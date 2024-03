New notes to be distributed thru’ 80 bank branches from March 31

A total of 80 branches of the country’s various commercial banks will distribute new currency notes of Taka 5, 10, 20, 50 and 100 in the city from March 31 marking the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The new notes will be distributed every day until April 9, a Bangladesh Bank press release said in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The new note distribution will remain closed on the government holidays, the release added.

A person will be allowed to collect notes once.