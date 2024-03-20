Law ministry recommends extending suspension of Khaleda’s jail term

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs ministry has recommended extending the suspension of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence for another six months on previous conditions.

“We had so far extended the suspension of Begum Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence by seventh time. Today we are again recommending for extension of her jail term suspension for another six months on two previous conditions,” Law Minister Anisul Huq told newsmen, reports BSS.

The law minister also said he has given his recommendation in this regard and was sending the necessary documents to the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

While replying to a question on BNP chairperson’s family’s plea for her permanent release, the he said as the matter has already been disposed of according to the section 401 (1) of The Code of Criminal Procedure, there is no scope of taking any other step in this regard except extending the suspension of Khaleda Zia’s jail term.

“…that is why I am recommending to extend the suspension of her jail term and sending the file to the home ministry,” Anisul added.

Government on March 25, 2020, released imprisoned BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on humanitarian grounds for six months on conditions of must staying in her own house and taking treatment in the country and not travelling abroad during that time.

Dhaka special judge court-5 on February 8, 2018, sentenced the BNP leader to five-year imprisonment and other five accused including her “fugitive” elder son and BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, to 10-year imprisonment each, in Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

The High Court on October 30, 2018, enhanced BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s five-year jail term to 10 years in the case, allowing a revision plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against the lower court judgment.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29, 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to seven-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

The court also fined them Taka 10 lakh each, in default, to suffer more six months in jail.