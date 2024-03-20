Habibur Rahman Habib MP attended the prayer ceremony at Apple Real Estate. 

Monday the March 19, a prayer service was held after Taraweeh prayers at Apple Real Estate, Leyswood Drive, Newbury Park, Redbridge.

Taraweeh prayers were offered at the Newbury Park Mosque under the leadership of Imam Muhammad Huwaiz, who came from Egypt. Afsor Hussain Anam , director of Apple Real Estate, organized the prayer meeting and invited local worshippers, community leaders and prominent businessmen to join the congregation.

Imam Muhammad Huwaiz led the prayer and prayed for the Muslim nation to live in harmony and peace.

Habibur Rahman Habib MP was the chief guest on the occasion, Imam Mufti Muhammad Mikdad and Imam Muhammad Maudud of Newbury Park Mosque were the special guests.

Also present as guests were Mohammed Ohid Uddin (President of Redbridge Community Trust), Shaheen

Chowdhury (Chairman of Jagrotho Nari Unyan Sansta Bangladesh and General Secretary of RCT), Shaheen Ahmed (Education Secretary of RCT) Tipu, Joynal Chowdhury, A Kalam, AH Farooq Uddin, Sirajul Islam (prominent businessmen who own restaurants), Muhit Ahmed, Humayun Kabir etc. After the prayer ceremony, Afsor Hussain thanked everyone for joining him and distributed sweets to everyone.