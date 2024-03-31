Bangladesh dismiss Sri Lanka for 531 as Shakib claims 3-110

Bangladesh have bowled out Sri Lanka for 531 in its first innings of the second and final Test cricket match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

As many as six Lankan batters crossed fifty runs mark but none of them could hit a century. Kusal Mendis was the top-scorer with 93 while Kamindu Mendis was stranded on 92.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne made 86, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva added 70, Dinesh Chandimal contributed 59 and another opener Nishan Madushka chipped-in-with 57.

For Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan, playing his first Test after a gap of one year, claimed 3-110. Pacer Hasan Mahmud on his debut innings took 2-92 while Syed Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed one wicket apiece.

Skipper de Silva and Kamindu hit twin centuries in the first Test to help Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by 328 runs.

Resuming the Day 2 at 314-4, Sri Lanka began with aggressive fashion with de Silva and Chandimal finding the gap to hit boundaries at regular intervals.

Chandimal who scored 9 and 0 in the first Test, found some form to keep Bangladesh at bay.

He raised his 26th Test fifty off 85 balls, hitting pacer Hasan Mahmud for a boundary through mid-off.

Just after the fifty, he was undone by left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan to be dismissed for 59 off 104, ending 86-run partnership with de Silva.

De Silva also struck a boundary off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to bring up his 14th fifty off 70 balls and appeared to be firm to head toward his third straight century.

But that was not to be as pacer Syed Khaled Ahmed tapped him leg-before with a delivery that kept surprisingly low. De Silav smote six fours and two sixes for his 111 ball-70

Kamindu Mendis hit three consecutive boundaries after his arrival into the crease to get off the things smoothly but with Bangladesh bowlers, specially Shakib Al Hasan maintaining tight line and length, he and Prabath Jayasuriya had to go on backfoot.

Kamindu raised his fourth straight fifty in his first four innings of his career off 99 balls, pushing offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz for single through cover region.

Shakib ended the 65-run partnership, when he got rid of Jayasuriya for 28.

With third straight century in his eyesight but running out his partners, Kamindu paced the innings impeccably.

He struck Taijul two sixes in an over to reach 90 and looked set to achieve his goal. However Asitha Fernando was trapped run out, leaving him stranded on 92. Kamindu smashed seven fours and two sixes for his 167 ball-92 not out.