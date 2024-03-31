BNP leader Ishraque secures bail

A Dhaka court has granted permanent bail to Ishraque Hossain, BNP’s international affairs committee member, in a case filed with Jatrabari police station in the capital in 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain on Sunday passed the order after Ishraque surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.

Ishraque Hossain, also the senior member of the BNP’s Dhaka metropolitan unit, first got bail from the High Court in the case.

Later, he surrendered to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court and got interim bail. The court granted him permanent bail on Sunday, said his lawyer.

According to the case documents, on December 10, 2022, police filed a case with Jatrabari police station under the Explosive Substances Act accusing Ishraque number one accused, a day after the Dhaka Divisional BNP rally.

The case statement said during the police operation, the accused illegally exploded bombs and beat up police and obstructed them to perform their duty.