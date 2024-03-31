Govt cuts prices of diesel, kerosene by Tk 2.25 per litre

The government on Sunday set the automated retail prices of petroleum fuel for the month of April with effect from Monday.

As per the new price, the diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk 106 per litre instead of previous price at Tk 108.25, lowered by Tk 2.25 per litre, UNB reports.

The prices of octane and petrol have been kept unchanged at Tk 126 and Tk 122 per litre respectively.

Energy and Mineral Resources Division set the new automated price through a gazette notification as per the government decision.

The first automated price came into effect on March 7.

Issuing the gazette notification in this regard, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources in a clarification said that the new prices have been in line with the prices of the petroleum on the international market.

Earlier, the government on March 1 issued a “Fuel Pricing Guidelines” through a gazette notification to set an automated price for the petroleum fuel across the country.

It said the local prices will go up and down in line with the international price and every month such prices will be announced by the government for one-month tenure.