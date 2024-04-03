Bangladesh-Bahrain to work together to strengthen existing bond: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday said Bangladesh has a strong relationship with Kingdom of Bahrain and would work together to strengthen this existing bond.

“We have a strong friendship and hope to take forward our trade, financialand social relations with them,” he told newsmen after a meeting with Bahraini envoy in Bangladesh.

The newly-appointed Bahraini Ambassador Abdulrahman Mohamed Ahmed Al Gaoud

paid a courtesy call on the law minister on Wednesday as he is going to present his credentials as the envoy of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Thursday.

“He is meeting different members of the government here. We had a very cordial, brotherly discussion regarding everything. We emphasised on the need of strengthening our friendship and agreed that we will be working together to strengthen our bond,” Anisul added.

Second secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Bahrain Mahdi Yusuf Ahmed was present on the occasion, among others.