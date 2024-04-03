It is not possible to change the fate of the people of the country without systemic change Comrade Mujahidul Islam Salim

By Matiar Chowdhury:
The rich are getting richer, the number of poor people is increasing
in the country every day, the control of the country is now in the hands of the syndicates, the
government is also hostage to the syndicates. This situation will continue if the current
system is not changed. Comrade Mujahidul Islam Selim said. Comrade Mujahidul, a member
of the Central Committee and former president of the Central Committee of the Communist
Party of Bangladesh, former vice-president (VP) of the Dhaka University Central Students'
Union, veteran politician Comrade Mujahidul addressed the public meeting organized by the
Bangladesh Communist Party UK and Europe Committee at the Micro Business Center in
East London at 5:00 PM on Monday, April 1 London time. Islam Salim said.
He said that the country's politics is now under the control of the rich class. Earlier all the
politicians were middle class and today's politicians are all millionaires. Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu worked in an insurance company, Taj Uddin Ahmed was a teacher, and Syed
Nazrul Islam was an advocate. None of them were millionaires. Nowadays MP Minister has
become a profitable business.
Are we able to achieve the goal that the country became independent with? According to
official statistics, in the last 16 years, 11 thousand crore rupees have been smuggled out of
the country. Billionaire politicians don't care about common people. It is not possible to
change the fate of common people without systematic changes in the governance of the
country. Comrade Mujahidul Islam Salim is in London on a three-week personal visit.
British Communist Party President Ruth Stiles, RMT President Alex Gordon, Bangladesh
Medical Society President Dr. Rafiqul Hasan Khan Jinnah addressed the rally held under the
chairmanship of UK Communist Party President Comrade Advocate Abed Ali Abid and UK
Communist Party Presidium Member Solicitor Comrade Shahriar Bin Ali. Bangladeshi
Workers Council Leader Jahanara Rahman Jolly, Youth Union President Iftekharul Haque
Poplu,
Friends of Students Union General Secretary Golam Akbar Mukta, Udichi General Secretary
Juber Akhtar Suhail, Basad Marxist leader Mustafa Farooq, Left Alliance leader Bablu
Khandkar, Dr. Akhtar Sobhan Masroor on behalf of Oil Gas Raksha Andolan and others.
Comrade Dr. Selimuzzaman Bhuiyan read the written message of Tudeh Party of Iran leader
Nabid Sumali in the gathering.